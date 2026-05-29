Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 72.67 crore

Net profit of Olympia Industries rose 7.69% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 72.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.46% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 314.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 282.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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