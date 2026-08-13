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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olympic Cards reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Olympic Cards reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 2.52 crore

Net Loss of Olympic Cards reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.522.16 17 OPM %-13.89-16.67 -PBDT-0.67-0.74 9 PBT-1.08-1.05 -3 NP-1.07-1.02 -5

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST