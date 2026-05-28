Om Freight Forwarders standalone net profit declines 42.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.20% to Rs 149.54 crore

Net profit of Om Freight Forwarders declined 42.96% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.20% to Rs 149.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.96% to Rs 15.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 476.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 490.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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