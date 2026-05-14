Om Infra consolidated net profit declines 56.32% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 160.10 croreNet profit of Om Infra declined 56.32% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 160.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.73% to Rs 20.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.83% to Rs 500.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 712.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales160.10171.94 -7 500.06712.66 -30 OPM %9.83-9.47 -5.652.83 - PBDT16.12-4.93 LP 26.9634.03 -21 PBT14.76-6.29 LP 22.1328.41 -22 NP6.4614.79 -56 20.5635.90 -43
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST