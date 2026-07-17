OM Infra emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 482 crore Rajasthan irrigation project

OM Infra announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) turnkey project floated by the Water Resources Department (WRD), Rajasthan.

The project involves the construction of a dam and the development of a pressurized irrigation network under the Andheri Medium Irrigation Project in Chhabra tehsil of Baran district, Rajasthan. The scope of work includes survey, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the dam, along with a piped canal network on an EPC turnkey basis.

The project is valued at Rs 482.27 crore. The company said the official Letter of Intent (LoI) will be issued after the completion of the Water Resources Department's internal processes and procedures.

Commenting on the development, the company said it is encouraged to have emerged as the L1 bidder for the project, which highlights its capabilities in executing complex civil engineering works, including dams, hydro-mechanical systems and advanced micro-irrigation infrastructure. It added that the project will incorporate pressurized water distribution, solar power and SCADA automation to improve irrigation efficiency across nearly 10,000 hectares of farmland in Rajasthan.

OM Infra is a leading infrastructure development company specializing in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects for water management, engineering, and construction.

For the quarter ended 31 March 2026, the company reported a 56.32% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.46 crore from Rs 14.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations fell 6.89% year-on-year to Rs 160.10 crore in Q4 FY26.

The counter rose 0.88% to end at Rs 87.30 on the BSE.

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