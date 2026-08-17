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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Om Infra executes supplementary agreement for ongoing water project in UP

Om Infra executes supplementary agreement for ongoing water project in UP

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

Om Infra has received Letter of Award for execution of a Supplementary Agreement from the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Circle Office, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

This supplementary order is issued under the Company's existing agreement for ongoing drinking water schemes in District Unnao. Total sanctioned supplementary value is Rs 29.01 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 7:16 PM IST