Om Infra successfully bids for Rs 482-cr irrigation project in Rajasthan
Om Infra is the Lowest Bidder (L1) as per data released by the Water Resource Department (WRD), Rajasthan.
The bid is for a major EPC Turnkey contract worth Rs 482.27 crore involving the construction of a dam and the development of a pressurized irrigation network under the Andheri Medium Irrigation Project in Baran District, Rajasthan
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 7:31 PM IST