Friday, July 17, 2026 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Om Infra successfully bids for Rs 482-cr irrigation project in Rajasthan

Om Infra successfully bids for Rs 482-cr irrigation project in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Om Infra is the Lowest Bidder (L1) as per data released by the Water Resource Department (WRD), Rajasthan.

The bid is for a major EPC Turnkey contract worth Rs 482.27 crore involving the construction of a dam and the development of a pressurized irrigation network under the Andheri Medium Irrigation Project in Baran District, Rajasthan

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ARSS Infrastructure Projects bags work order of Rs 52.65 cr

ARSS Infrastructure Projects bags work order of Rs 52.65 cr

JSW Steel's PAT more than doubles to Rs 4,696 crore in Q1 FY27

JSW Steel's PAT more than doubles to Rs 4,696 crore in Q1 FY27

OM Infra emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 482 crore Rajasthan irrigation project

OM Infra emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 482 crore Rajasthan irrigation project

Tata Technologies standalone net profit declines 10.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Technologies standalone net profit declines 10.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Duke Offshore reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Duke Offshore reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBHEL Share Price TodayCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Q1 Results TodaySBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Upcoming Q1 ResultsNational Honour Amendment Bill