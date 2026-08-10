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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Om Power Transmission bags Rs 24 crore order from GETCO

Om Power Transmission bags Rs 24 crore order from GETCO

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Om Power Transmission announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for a contract worth Rs 24.03 crore.

The order involves the supply, laying, erection, testing and commissioning of 66 kV underground cables covering an approximate route length of 5.17 km.

The project is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the date of commencement. The company said the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the order.

Om Power Transmission operates as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company focused on power transmission infrastructure.

 

On the financial front, the company reported a 36.48% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 16.65 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 12.20 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 67.20% YoY to Rs 174.62 crore from Rs 104.44 crore during the same period.

The counter shed 0.03% to Rs 170.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 6:16 PM IST