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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Om Power Transmission gains on bagging Rs 19-cr transmission line order

Om Power Transmission gains on bagging Rs 19-cr transmission line order

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Om Power Transmission rose 4.42% to Rs 189.95 after the company has secured a Letter of Award from SAEL Industries for the supply, erection, stringing, testing, and commissioning of a single-circuit 220 kV transmission line, valued at Rs 18.50 crore.

The project involves the commissioning of a single-circuit 220 kV transmission line on double-circuit towers connecting SAEL's proposed 240 MW solar power plant at Sipur to the Dhama Substation. The project is scheduled to be completed within eight months from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA).

The company further clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the contract.

 

The official announcement was made on Thursday, 25 June 2026, after market hours.

With over 14 years of experience, Om Power Transmission operates as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company focused on power transmission infrastructure.

On the financial front, the company reported a 36.48% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 16.65 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 12.20 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 67.20% to Rs 174.62 crore from Rs 104.44 crore during the same period.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

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