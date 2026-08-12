Om Power Transmission standalone net profit rises 25.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.88% to Rs 121.63 crore

Net profit of Om Power Transmission rose 25.99% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.88% to Rs 121.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.121.6388.8612.1513.5414.2911.1014.0210.7510.528.35

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