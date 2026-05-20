Om Power Transmission standalone net profit rises 36.48% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 67.20% to Rs 174.62 croreNet profit of Om Power Transmission rose 36.48% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.20% to Rs 174.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 81.25% to Rs 40.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.74% to Rs 449.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 279.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales174.62104.44 67 449.16279.44 61 OPM %13.0917.50 -12.7112.76 - PBDT21.3917.21 24 52.2631.86 64 PBT22.1316.91 31 51.5030.67 68 NP16.6512.20 36 40.0222.08 81
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:11 AM IST