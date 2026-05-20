Om Power Transmission standalone net profit rises 36.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.20% to Rs 174.62 crore

Net profit of Om Power Transmission rose 36.48% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.20% to Rs 174.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.25% to Rs 40.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.74% to Rs 449.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 279.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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