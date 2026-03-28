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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omax Autos confirms cyber security incident on its IT infrastructure

Omax Autos confirms cyber security incident on its IT infrastructure

Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Omax Autos announced that the company's IT department had initially suspected a cyber security incident on 26 March 2026, which has now been confirmed today as a ransomware attack on the company's IT infrastructure.

However, the incident has not impacted the core systems and operations of the Company.

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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