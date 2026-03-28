Omax Autos confirms cyber security incident on its IT infrastructure
Omax Autos announced that the company's IT department had initially suspected a cyber security incident on 26 March 2026, which has now been confirmed today as a ransomware attack on the company's IT infrastructure.
However, the incident has not impacted the core systems and operations of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST