Omax Autos standalone net profit rises 3438.78% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 52.72% to Rs 174.41 croreNet profit of Omax Autos rose 3438.78% to Rs 17.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.72% to Rs 174.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 71.88% to Rs 37.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.21% to Rs 484.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales174.41114.20 53 484.50369.26 31 OPM %12.469.40 -10.238.73 - PBDT25.3611.41 122 68.6436.42 88 PBT21.216.99 203 51.4717.26 198 NP17.340.49 3439 37.0421.55 72
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST