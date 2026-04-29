Omaxe invests Rs 250 cr in premium residential project in Lucknow
Omaxe Group has announced an investment of approximately Rs 250 crore for the development of its latest premium residential project, Omaxe Cassia, being developed by Omaxe Garv Buildtech (wholly owned subsidiary of Omaxe). Located within the sprawling 690-acre Omaxe Metro City township on Raebareli Road, Lucknow, the project has witnessed massive early traction, with nearly 300 of its 360 units already sold as construction commences.
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST