Monday, June 29, 2026 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omaxe rallies after unveiling Rs 6,200-cr hospitality expansion plan

Omaxe rallies after unveiling Rs 6,200-cr hospitality expansion plan

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Omaxe zoomed 16.07% to Rs 88 after announcing its entry into the hospitality segment with plans to develop 19 hotels across five states over the next 4-5 years.

The company said it will invest approximately Rs 6,200 crore in phases to build around 5 million sq ft of hospitality assets across 13 cities, including key locations in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

Of the planned hotels, 12 will be developed in Uttar Pradesh, including properties in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Kaushambi and Vrindavan. Additional projects are planned in New Delhi, Faridabad, Ujjain, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Ludhiana.

 

Among the key developments is a 158-key Gateway Hotel by IHCL at The Omaxe State in Dwarka, New Delhi, being developed under a PPP model with the Delhi Development Authority. The company will also undertake transit-oriented hospitality projects in Uttar Pradesh in partnership with the state transport corporation.

Omaxe said the expansion will strengthen its recurring income portfolio and target demand from business travel, leisure tourism, MICE activities, destination weddings and religious tourism. The company is in advanced discussions with hospitality operators for branding and management partnerships.

Also Read

Stock Market updates

Small, midcaps set to steal a march over large-cap peers in H1

Omaxe share price today

Omaxe soars 20% on launch of dedicated hospitality arm, to invest ₹6200-cr

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, drops 400 pts, Nifty below 24,000; IT, auto stocks weigh

Westside store, Trent, Mumbai, customers, shopping, malls

Trent stock shines in subdued market, up 3%; should you buy, hold or sell?

IIFCL

IIFCL plans $1 billion loan, in talks for $400 million ADB funding

Omaxe are mainly into the business of developing real estate properties for residential, commercial and retail purposes.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 191.30 crore in Q4 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 148.32 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 35.6% year on year to Rs 348.52 crore in Q4 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slides 348 pts; PSU bank shares decline

Sensex slides 348 pts; PSU bank shares decline

Optiemus commences manufacturing of Quectel wireless modules

Optiemus commences manufacturing of Quectel wireless modules

Hexaware Tech rallies on Anthropic reseller authorization

Hexaware Tech rallies on Anthropic reseller authorization

Omaxe Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Omaxe Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

VIP Industries edges lower after Crisil downgrades ratings to 'A-'

VIP Industries edges lower after Crisil downgrades ratings to 'A-'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayGoldman Sachs Forecast on India GDPHighest FD Rates in June 2026Welcome to the Jungle Box Office CollectionIran on Strait of Hormuz Persistence Share CrashesFIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesAastha Spintex IPO Open TodayNIFTY Pharma Index