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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) standalone net profit declines 44.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) standalone net profit declines 44.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 4.06 crore

Net profit of Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) declined 44.83% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 5.71 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.060 0 5.710 0 OPM %-0.740 -00 - PBDT0.320.58 -45 0.350.35 0 PBT0.320.58 -45 0.350.35 0 NP0.320.58 -45 0.350.35 0

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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