Omnitech Engineering consolidated net profit rises 43.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.46% to Rs 148.72 crore

Net profit of Omnitech Engineering rose 43.19% to Rs 29.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 148.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.82% to Rs 79.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.11% to Rs 511.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 342.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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