Omnitech Engineering consolidated net profit rises 470.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.48% to Rs 166.66 crore

Net profit of Omnitech Engineering rose 470.63% to Rs 29.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.48% to Rs 166.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.166.66103.2130.3725.7045.9518.0539.687.5529.735.21

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