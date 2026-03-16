Omnitech Engineering gains after Q3 PAT climbs over two-fold to Rs 22 cr

Omnitech Engineering added 2.88% to Rs 225 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 172.79% to Rs 22.26 crore on 81.57% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 134.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 32.56 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 199.26% compared with Rs 10.88 crore in Q3 FY25. Exceptional items stood at Rs 1 crore during the quarter due to impact of labour code compliance.

Total expenses increased 56.4% to Rs 105.71 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 67.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 39.87 crore (up 28.36% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 22.30 crore (up 49.56% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 10.14 crore (up 34.48% YoY) during the period under review.

Shares of Omnitech Engineering entered into stock market on 5 March 2026, the cunter debuted on the bourses at Rs 205, marking a discount of 9.69% to the issue price of Rs 227.

Omnitech Engineering (OEL), promoted by Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh, is a key player in high-precision components and assemblies, serving global clients across energy, automation, and industrial equipment sectors.

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