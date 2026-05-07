One 97 Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 184.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 2264.00 crore

Net profit of One 97 Communications reported to Rs 184.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 540.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 2264.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1912.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 553.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 659.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 8437.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6900.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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