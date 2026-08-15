One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 45.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 102.77 crore

Net profit of One Global Service Provider rose 45.62% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 102.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.102.7787.8318.6615.0719.1913.2719.0713.1014.309.82

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