One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 65.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 141.27% to Rs 133.81 crore

Net profit of One Global Service Provider rose 65.36% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 141.27% to Rs 133.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 276.29% to Rs 69.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 238.81% to Rs 498.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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