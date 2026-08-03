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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One Mobikwik Systems ends higher after recording net profit of Rs 7.6 crore in Q1

One Mobikwik Systems ends higher after recording net profit of Rs 7.6 crore in Q1

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

One Mobikwik Systems surged 4.68% to Rs 214.60 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 7.6 crore in Q1 FY27 as against a net loss of Rs 49.5 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations for the period under review was Rs 281.5 crore, up 4% YoY. Platform GMV was Rs 58.7 crore (up 50% YoY) and ZIP EMI GMV was Rs 736.7 crore (up 6% YoY) in Q1 FY27.

Total operating expenses fell by 12.6% to Rs 273.38 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 312.82 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company has recorded a positive EBITDA of Rs 15.77 crore in Q1 FY27 as against an EBITDA loss of Rs 31.20 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Pre-tax profit for the June'26 quarter was Rs 7.64 crore. The company had posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 41.88 crore in the same period last year.

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Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder, MD & CEO, MobiKwik, said: "Our Q1 FY27 performance reinforces that profitability is embedded in our business model, with three consecutive profitable quarters alongside continued investments in growth.

In Payments, we have delivered a record GMV streak of 14 straight quarters, achieving 50% YoY growth with improved unit economics.

In Lending, we grew Gross Profit 5.6x YoY, demonstrating robust credit quality and strong portfolio recoveries.

We remain focused on deepening our Payments leadership, expanding our digital Financial Services ecosystem, and creating sustainable long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

One MobiKwik Systems (MobiKwik) is India's largest digital wallet offering a comprehensive range of payments and financial products to consumers and merchants. MobiKwik today serves 193 million registered users and 5.02 million merchants through products including MobiKwik Wallet, UPI, Pocket UPI, and Zaakpay (payment gateway). The company has expanded into financial products spanning credit (ZIP EMI, MCA), savings and investments (fixed deposits, mutual funds, digital gold, Lens.AI).

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST