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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One Mobikwik Systems gains on RBI nod for offline merchant business

One Mobikwik Systems gains on RBI nod for offline merchant business

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

One Mobikwik Systems rallied 3.27% to Rs 197.50 after the company received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator-physical.

The approval, granted under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, will enable the company to expand its offline merchant payments business.

One MobiKwik Systems operates a digital payments and financial services platform offering wallet, UPI, payment gateway, lending and investment products. The company serves over 189.6 million registered users and 4.92 million merchants in India.

The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 4.4 crore in Q4 FY26 against a loss of Rs 56 crore in Q4 FY25, resulting in a positive swing of Rs 60.4 crore Total income increased 6.3% YoY to Rs 296.0 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 278.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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