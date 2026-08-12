One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 72.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 129.42% to Rs 158.32 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 72.78% to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 129.42% to Rs 158.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.158.3269.0122.6121.8531.2618.7120.4311.8716.319.44

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