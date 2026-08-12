One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 72.78% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 129.42% to Rs 158.32 croreNet profit of One Point One Solutions rose 72.78% to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 129.42% to Rs 158.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales158.3269.01 129 OPM %22.6121.85 -PBDT31.2618.71 67 PBT20.4311.87 72 NP16.319.44 73
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:07 PM IST