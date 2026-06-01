Onelife Capital Advisors consolidated net profit rises 224.13% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 217.07% to Rs 3.90 croreNet profit of Onelife Capital Advisors rose 224.13% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 217.07% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 9.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.901.23 217 9.1111.28 -19 OPM %-67.18-473.17 --124.81-336.26 - PBDT13.525.54 144 6.92-19.36 LP PBT13.355.55 141 6.19-19.98 LP NP12.093.73 224 5.36-5.14 LP
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:40 AM IST