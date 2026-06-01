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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onemi Technology Solutions consolidated net profit rises 51.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Onemi Technology Solutions consolidated net profit rises 51.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Sales rise 67.76% to Rs 619.35 crore

Net profit of Onemi Technology Solutions rose 51.71% to Rs 82.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.76% to Rs 619.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.23% to Rs 281.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.94% to Rs 2179.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1337.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales619.35369.19 68 2179.251337.47 63 OPM %30.0733.32 -29.8629.02 - PBDT115.5974.78 55 398.30238.97 67 PBT110.2470.13 57 376.68216.27 74 NP82.1854.17 52 281.45160.62 75

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

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