Onemi Technology Solutions consolidated net profit rises 51.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 67.76% to Rs 619.35 croreNet profit of Onemi Technology Solutions rose 51.71% to Rs 82.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.76% to Rs 619.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 75.23% to Rs 281.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.94% to Rs 2179.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1337.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales619.35369.19 68 2179.251337.47 63 OPM %30.0733.32 -29.8629.02 - PBDT115.5974.78 55 398.30238.97 67 PBT110.2470.13 57 376.68216.27 74 NP82.1854.17 52 281.45160.62 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:54 PM IST