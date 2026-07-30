Onemi Technology Solutions consolidated net profit rises 59.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.57% to Rs 669.50 crore

Net profit of Onemi Technology Solutions rose 59.16% to Rs 95.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.57% to Rs 669.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 463.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.669.50463.1030.9730.59132.5285.05127.7079.7595.0859.74

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