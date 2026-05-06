Onemi Technology Solutions (Kissht) IPO ends with 9.50 times subscription

The offer received bids for 37.76 crore shares as against 3.97 crore shares on offer.

Onemi Technology Solutions (Kissht) received bids for 37,76,71,176 shares as against 3,97,62,250 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 9.50 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 April 2026 and it closed on 5 May 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 162 and 171 per share.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 24.87 times, the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 6.57 times and the retail individual investors category was subscribed 2.03 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of shares to raise Rs 850 crore through the issuance of 5.25 crore equity shares at the lower band of Rs 162 per share (face value Rs 1 per share) and 4.97 crore equity shares at the upper band of Rs 171 per share.

The issue also consists of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 0.44 crore equity shares to raise Rs 71.92-75.92 crore. The promoters are not participating in the OFS. The promoter shareholding would decline to 24.8% from pre-IPO level of 35.2%

The company proposes to utilize Rs 637.5 crore from the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the capital base of the subsidiary, Si Creva, to meet its future capital requirements arising out of the growth of business. In addition, the company expects to receive the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges, including enhancement of the company's brand name and creation of a public market for equity shares in India.

Onemi Technology Solutions (Kissht), incorporated in 2016, is a tech-enabled digital lending NBFC offering personal loans and loans against property through its mobile-first platform. It serves a largely young, digitally connected customer base with a highly granular loan book, reporting over 2.87 million active customers and AUM of Rs 5,955.75 crore as of December 2025, supported by strong growth, advanced AI/ML-driven underwriting, and a scalable cloud-based lending infrastructure. The company operates through its RBI-regulated subsidiary Si Creva, maintains healthy asset quality (GNPA 2.9%, NNPA 0.38%), and has demonstrated strong expansion with AUM CAGR of approximately 79.5% between March 2023 and March 2025, backed by diversified customer acquisition channels and experienced leadership.

Ahead of the IPO of Om Power Transmission on 29 April 2026, the company raised Rs 277.77 crore from anchor investors by allotting 1.62 crore shares at Rs 171 each to 22 anchor investors.

For the nine months ended 31 December 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 199.27 crore and income from operations of Rs 1,559.90 crore.

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