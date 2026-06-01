Onemi Technology Solutions standalone net profit rises 74.81% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 103.68% to Rs 203.62 croreNet profit of Onemi Technology Solutions rose 74.81% to Rs 47.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 103.68% to Rs 203.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 183.14% to Rs 144.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 128.03% to Rs 698.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 306.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales203.6299.97 104 698.17306.18 128 OPM %27.8933.59 -24.6822.56 - PBDT66.8736.99 81 205.2580.81 154 PBT63.5934.47 84 192.0866.85 187 NP47.3227.07 75 144.1250.90 183
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 3:04 PM IST