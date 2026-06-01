Onemi Technology Solutions standalone net profit rises 74.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 103.68% to Rs 203.62 crore

Net profit of Onemi Technology Solutions rose 74.81% to Rs 47.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 103.68% to Rs 203.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 183.14% to Rs 144.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 128.03% to Rs 698.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 306.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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