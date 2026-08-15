Onesource Industries & Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 97.42% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net loss of Onesource Industries & Ventures reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 97.42% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.5220.18-44.236.59-0.291.33-0.291.33-0.290.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News