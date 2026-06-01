Onesource Industries & Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 19.02 crore

Net Loss of Onesource Industries & Ventures reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 134.51% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.57% to Rs 99.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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