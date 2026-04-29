OneSource's partner Dr. Reddy's receives Health Canada approval for Semaglutide Injection

OneSource Specialty Pharma announced that its partner Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has received a Notice of Compliance from Health Canada for Semaglutide Injection, a generic version of Ozempic. OneSource serves as the CDMO partner on this program, providing scale-up and manufacturing support.

The partnership is designed to ensure reliable and scalable commercial supply from OneSource's US-FDA approved flagship manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Neeraj Sharma, CEO & MD, OneSource Speciality Pharma Limited, speaking on the development, said: We are pleased to announce that our partner Dr. Reddy's has received approval from Health Canada for Semaglutide Injection, a generic version of Ozempic. This approval further strengthens our collaboration, combining Dr. Reddy's expertise in peptide development with OneSource's CDMO capabilities.