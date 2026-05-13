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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OneSource Specialty Pharma consolidated net profit declines 95.33% in the March 2026 quarter

OneSource Specialty Pharma consolidated net profit declines 95.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 428.22 crore

Net profit of OneSource Specialty Pharma declined 95.33% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 428.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 425.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 73.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.61% to Rs 1421.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1444.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales428.22425.95 1 1421.591444.85 -2 OPM %21.4742.85 -21.4032.29 - PBDT71.50151.99 -53 197.06317.67 -38 PBT-0.3283.50 PL -82.0343.78 PL NP4.6098.50 -95 -73.80-17.97 -311

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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