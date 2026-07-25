OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 37.20% to Rs 449.02 croreNet profit of OneSource Specialty Pharma reported to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.20% to Rs 449.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 327.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales449.02327.27 37 OPM %27.4727.04 -PBDT96.3466.27 45 PBT24.59-1.53 LP NP25.00-0.19 LP
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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST