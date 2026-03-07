ONGC Corpn subscribes to rights issue of two JV companies

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn has been issued shares on rights basis:-

1. 70,30,676 equity shares of Rs 100/- each issued by Bharat Ethane One IFSC; and

2. 70,30,676 equity shares of Rs 100/- each issued by Bharat Ethane Two IFSC.

Upon allotment of above shares, Company's shareholding will remain at 50% in both the joint venture entities.

