ONGC Corpn subscribes to rights issue of two JV companies
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn has been issued shares on rights basis:-
1. 70,30,676 equity shares of Rs 100/- each issued by Bharat Ethane One IFSC; and
2. 70,30,676 equity shares of Rs 100/- each issued by Bharat Ethane Two IFSC.
Upon allotment of above shares, Company's shareholding will remain at 50% in both the joint venture entities.
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 11:50 AM IST