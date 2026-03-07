Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ONGC Corpn subscribes to rights issue of two JV companies

ONGC Corpn subscribes to rights issue of two JV companies

Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn has been issued shares on rights basis:-

1. 70,30,676 equity shares of Rs 100/- each issued by Bharat Ethane One IFSC; and

2. 70,30,676 equity shares of Rs 100/- each issued by Bharat Ethane Two IFSC.

Upon allotment of above shares, Company's shareholding will remain at 50% in both the joint venture entities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IRB Infra toll collections climb 22% YoY to Rs 746 cr in Feb'26

IRB Infra toll collections climb 22% YoY to Rs 746 cr in Feb'26

ACME Solar Holdings commissions phase 1 of BESS project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings commissions phase 1 of BESS project in Rajasthan

Physicswallah divests 10% stake held in Bharat Innovations Global

Physicswallah divests 10% stake held in Bharat Innovations Global

3C IT Solutions and Telecoms secures Rs 3-cr order from Credence Infotech

3C IT Solutions and Telecoms secures Rs 3-cr order from Credence Infotech

Aditya Birla Capital allots 42,581 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital allots 42,581 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance