ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 613.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 3857.87 crore

Net Loss of ONGC Petro Additions reported to Rs 613.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 615.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 3857.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3349.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3857.873349.24-1.67-0.21-505.00-501.60-891.79-894.98-613.18-615.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News