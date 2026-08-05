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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ONGC Q1 PAT surges 112% YoY to Rs 17,034 crore

ONGC Q1 PAT surges 112% YoY to Rs 17,034 crore

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a 112.3% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 17,033.81 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 8,024.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations jumped 45.2% YoY to Rs 46,460.45 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) more than doubled to Rs 22,848.02 crore, registering a 112.7% YoY increase from Rs 10,744.33 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, ONGC's net crude oil realisation increased 50.4% YoY to $99.45 per barrel, while gas price realisation rose 5.4% YoY to $7 per MMBtu.

 

Despite improved price realisations, production remained under pressure. Crude oil production declined 4.93% YoY to 4.452 million metric tonnes (MMT), while natural gas production fell 1.85% YoY to 4.756 billion cubic metres (BCM) during the reporting period.

On a consolidated basis, ONGC reported a 21.4% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 11,898.93 crore, while revenue from operations grew 25.7% YoY to Rs 2,04,987.34 crore in Q1 FY27.

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Maharatna ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, contributing around 71% to Indian domestic production. It has in-house service capabilities in all areas of exploration and production of oil & gas and related oil-field services. The Government of India held a 58.89% stake in ONGC as of December 2025.

The counter shed 0.91% to Rs 239.60 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 11:50 AM IST