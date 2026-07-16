Onix Solar Energy standalone net profit rises 1962.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 107.39% to Rs 93.74 crore

Net profit of Onix Solar Energy rose 1962.38% to Rs 20.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 107.39% to Rs 93.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.93.7445.2029.692.7427.831.3527.831.3520.831.01

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