Onix Solar Energy standalone net profit rises 1962.38% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 107.39% to Rs 93.74 croreNet profit of Onix Solar Energy rose 1962.38% to Rs 20.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 107.39% to Rs 93.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales93.7445.20 107 OPM %29.692.74 -PBDT27.831.35 1961 PBT27.831.35 1961 NP20.831.01 1962
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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST