Onix Solar Energy standalone net profit rises 3910.94% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 202.11% to Rs 70.30 croreNet profit of Onix Solar Energy rose 3910.94% to Rs 25.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 202.11% to Rs 70.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 2671.72% to Rs 40.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 434.60% to Rs 157.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales70.3023.27 202 157.1229.39 435 OPM %36.152.58 -25.253.78 - PBDT25.670.71 3515 40.191.53 2527 PBT25.670.71 3515 40.191.52 2544 NP25.670.64 3911 40.191.45 2672
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST