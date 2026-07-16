Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 149.43 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 12.25% to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 149.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.149.43133.1512.2912.8719.4219.1114.7815.9211.1712.73

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