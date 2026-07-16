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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 149.43 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 12.25% to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 149.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales149.43133.15 12 OPM %12.2912.87 -PBDT19.4219.11 2 PBT14.7815.92 -7 NP11.1712.73 -12

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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