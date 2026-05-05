Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.72% to Rs 137.12 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 8.26% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 137.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.66% to Rs 44.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 543.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 491.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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