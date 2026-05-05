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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 7.72% to Rs 137.12 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 8.26% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 137.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.66% to Rs 44.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 543.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 491.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales137.12127.29 8 543.85491.32 11 OPM %11.1710.88 -13.219.10 - PBDT16.5216.01 3 76.0049.69 53 PBT12.1512.57 -3 60.2136.30 66 NP9.5510.41 -8 44.3227.08 64

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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