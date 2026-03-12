Optiemus Electronics secures manufacturing deal from Ai+ Smartphone
To manufacture smart phones, tablets, IoT products and advanced wearable devices
Ai+ Smartphone has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Optiemus Electronics (OEL), a subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, to produce mobile phones, tablets, IoT devices, and advanced wearable products in India.
Under the agreement, Ai+ Smartphone and OEL plan to invest around Rs 125 crore in India based manufacturing under the Government of India's Make in India vision over 5 years, creating approximately 1,200 direct and indirect jobs across manufacturing, operations and supporting functions.
OEL will manufacture approximately 3 million Ai+ Smartphone mobile devices under this agreement. The scope of manufacturing will also extend to tablets, IoT products, and advanced wearable devices, providing Ai+ Smartphone with a scalable India-based production backbone for its broader smart device portfolio. Production will take place at OEL's facility in Noida, with ramp-up targeted from April 2026.
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 2:16 PM IST