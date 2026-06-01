Monday, June 01, 2026 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 0.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 0.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 484.98 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 0.04% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 484.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 449.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.23% to Rs 66.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.42% to Rs 1768.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1890.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales484.98449.26 8 1768.621890.00 -6 OPM %1.465.08 -5.525.74 - PBDT32.6425.28 29 115.0199.06 16 PBT27.5721.03 31 90.6776.68 18 NP22.4722.46 0 66.0163.33 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KJMC Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

KJMC Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 71.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 71.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Simran Farms reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Simran Farms reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Span Divergent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Span Divergent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Supra Trends reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Supra Trends reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table