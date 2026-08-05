Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 45.77% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 102.82% to Rs 882.99 croreNet profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 45.77% to Rs 21.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 102.82% to Rs 882.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 435.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales882.99435.35 103 OPM %3.426.15 -PBDT34.8724.56 42 PBT28.2418.84 50 NP21.1814.53 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST