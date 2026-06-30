Optiemus Infracom to invest Rs 10.79 cr in JV Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies
Optiemus Infracom has approved the acquisition of 1,07,99,460 equity shares of Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies (Bigtech), a joint venture and subsidiary of the company, having face value of Rs. 10/- each, at an issue price of Rs. 10/- per equity share, aggregating to Rs. 10.79 crore, by subscribing to the rights issue of Bigtech.
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 2:31 PM IST