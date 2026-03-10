Optiemus Infracomm gains as board clears Rs 195-cr capital infusion in two arms

Optiemus Infracomm advanced 1.65% to Rs 351.45 after the company's board approved the infusion of additional capital aggregating to Rs 195 crore into its two wholly owned subsidiaries thorugh a right basis.

The company will acquire 50,00,000 equity shares of Optiemus Electronics (OEL) having face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 312 per share (including premium of Rs 302 each) for total consideration of Rs 156 crore. The company currently holds 1,93,21,774 shares in OEL. Post acquisition, its shareholding will increased to 2,43,21,774 equity shares.

Additionally, the company will acquire 10,25,641 equity shares of GDN Enterprises (GDN) having face value of Rs 10 each at price of Rs 390 each (including premium of Rs 380 each) for total considerations of Rs 39.99 crore. The company presently holds 54,08,169 shares. Post acquistion, the companys holding will rise to 64,33,810 equity shares.

The rationale behind investment is to support the subsidiaries working capital, enhancement of brand image and value creation for the stakeholders of Optiemus, to maintain ownership and control in wholly owned subsidiary and to strengthened balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility and earnings, diversified risk.

Optiemus Electronics, engaged in the business of electronics manufacturing in India, provides end-to-end solutions to global and Indian brands encompassing world class manufacturing, supply chain management and repair/refurbishment. OEL has two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 18.5% to Rs 12.23 crore on 8.8% fall in net sales to Rs 430.01 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News