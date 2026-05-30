Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 56.10 crore

Net profit of Optimus Finance rose 15.70% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 56.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.17% to Rs 5.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.38% to Rs 185.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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