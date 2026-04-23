Oracle Financial Services rises after Q4 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 841 cr

Oracle Financial Services Software rose 2.18% to Rs 8,311.40 after the company reported a 30.72% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 841.7 crore on a 20.33% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,065.2 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,120.1 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, up 33.5% as against Rs 839 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The company's operating income reached Rs 1,049 crore, reflecting a 39% YoY growth. On a segmental basis, the companys product licenses and related activities stood at Rs 1,870.6 crore (up 21.41% YoY), and revenue from IT solutions and consulting services stood at Rs 194.6 crore (up 10.82).

Avadhut Ketkar, chief financial officer, Oracle Financial Services Software, said, For the quarter, our revenues, operating income, and net income grew 20%, 39%, and 31% year-on-year, respectively. Our operating metrics are healthy. We have a strong deal pipeline with our remaining performance obligations as of March 31, 2026, at Rs 7,761 crore, 9.2% higher than as of December 31, 2025. All this is a result of our innovation leadership that offers modern solutions to our customers, adding value for a disciplined conduct of business.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 10.91% to Rs 2,639.3 crore on a 12% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 7,672 crore in FY26 over FY25.

The board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 270 per equity share (face value Rs 5) for FY26 and fixed 7 May 2026 as the record date. The dividend will be paid on or before 21 May 2026.

Oracle Financial Services Software is a world leader in providing products and services to the financial services industry and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation.