Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 30.72% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 2065.20 croreNet profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 30.72% to Rs 841.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 643.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 2065.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1716.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.91% to Rs 2639.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2379.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 7672.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6846.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2065.201716.30 20 7672.106846.80 12 OPM %51.1544.56 -45.3344.93 - PBDT1135.50855.90 33 3745.503380.00 11 PBT1120.10839.00 34 3680.103310.90 11 NP841.70643.90 31 2639.302379.60 11
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST